Twitter update alert: New feature lets you pin DMs, here is how to use it

The feature helps to keep a handful of your favorite conversations on the top.

Popular microblogging site, Twitter, is rolling out a new feature called pinned DMs that will allow users to pin their favorite chats on top of the DM inbox. Well, to be completely fair, this is not a completely new feature since it was previously available to Twitter Blue paying customers. Now, Twitter is making it available to everyone for free. It will be rolled out for every user on Android, iOS, and web.

Twitter support also tweeted regarding the update and wrote, “Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them”. Check the tweet here.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

The feature is rolled out for almost everyone now. An iOS user claimed the other day that the feature is available on their iOS device but not on Twitter web app. In order to pin chat on an iOS app, users need to swipe to the side of a conversation to reveal a pin option. After tapping on it, the conversation will be moved to a new “Pinned conversations” section at the top of their DM inbox.

How to use ‘Pin Conversation’ on Android device

Step 1: Open your Twitter profile

Step 2: Go to inbox option at the extreme right

Step 3: Choose the conversation you want to pin

Step 4: Long press the conversation of your choice and you will find the option that reads, ” Pin Conversation”.

Step 5: Now your chat will be pinned. You will see it on the top of all your conversations.

Also Read: Twitter introduces label to identify ‘good bots’ on the platform: All you need to know

Users can use the pin conversation feature on Twitter web as well. Just simply go to the chat, click on the three horizontally drawn lines and press ‘Pin Conversation’. Users must also note that they can pin at least six chats in the same manner. The feature is useful in order to keep a handful of your favorite conversations easily accessible by placing them on top.