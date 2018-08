Tech giants Twitter on Tuesday unveiled three special emojis for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, starting on Sunday. (Reuters)

Tech giants Twitter on Tuesday unveiled three special emojis for the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia, starting on Sunday.

In celebration of the biggest sports event in Asia, Twitter has launched three special emojis in the shape of the official Asian Games logo, a torch that symbolises the energy of Asia and the three mascots.

The new emojis will be available until the month of October.