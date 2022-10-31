Twitter under Elon Musk to charge users for blue verification tick from November 7, says report

Elon Musk officially owns Twitter now. Musk who now calls himself ‘Chief Twit’ on Twitter has already assigned his new employees their first big task, to introduce paid verification on Twitter by November 7, or face consequences.The Verge is reporting that Twitter under Musk will soon charge verified users to stay verified on the platform.

The privilege would be part of Twitter Blue, the microblogging website’s paid subscription service that has been optional so far.

Verified users will have 90 days to move to Twitter Blue or they will end up losing their checkmark. The report further points out that in order to expedite the process, Twitter employees have been given a deadline of November 7 for official launch. If they fail to meet the deadline, the report says, Musk may fire them.

This also means Twitter Blue prices will go up in the select countries where it is available. Currently, the subscription is priced at $4.99 (roughly Rs 410) but the report suggests that soon Twitter Blue would cost $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,646). There is no clarity on what happens in all the geographic locations where Twitter Blue is not available currently.

For those unaware, Twitter Blue was introduced last year. It is a monthly subscription which gives users access to premium features. It is offered for iOS, Android and web users in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. This service is yet to roll out globally.

In the past few months, Elon Musk has been clear about how he wanted to revamp the Twitter verification process and the handling of bots. To which, Musk on Sunday tweeted, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

With Elon Musk acquiring Twitter, he has already fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, Twitter CFO Ned Segal and policy chief Vijaya Gadda.

Other than this, there were rumours that Musk was planning to lay off 75 per cent of Twitter’s staff in order to reduce the operation cost. However, Elon Musk later crushed these rumours via his tweet.

