Twitter Trends 2020: #Covid19 and #BlackLifeMatters get top slots, Narendra Modi seventh-most mentioned global figure

Twitter has come up with the reports of what took centre stage at a discussion at the microblogging site in 2020 and ‘coronavirus’ has bagged the top position. In its summary of trends anything related to the pandemic with #Covid-19 along with other combinations and been used the most, about 400 million times.

Black Lives Matter movement, a political and social movement in protest against incidents of police brutality against black people that shook the United States in May 2020 took the second position and #StayHoem which is against related to the coronavirus pandemic took the third position.

A Twitter blog post that revealed the positions said that this year people utilized Twitter to publicly back political change and demand accountability from world leaders. A post made by IPS officer Arun Bothra about the plight of a child deserted by the relatives of a migrant couple was also used as a reference to show how Twitter was used for advocating social issues. Over 700 million Tweets were made on various elections happening this years from US Presidential Elections to other state elections and global figures like Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Brach Obama and Kamala Harris name were most used in the tweets.

While two US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden took the first and second rank in most tweeted about people worldwide, George Floyd, Kobe Bryant, Barack Obama closely followed. Narendra Modi took the seventh position worldwide.

The tragic news of the death of Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman in August was the most retweeted message. Boseman’s family’s message from his official account got 2.1 million tweets and 7.5 million likes. Barack Obama’s tweet of death of NBA star Kobe Bryant was the second most-liked tweet, at 3.9 million. Bryant’s former team Los Angeles Lakers were the most tweeted sports team followed by Manchester United and FC Barcelona

Posts made by commoners for instance about a headline saying “Two deadly viruses are killing Americans: Covid-19 and Racism”, quarantine day moments also acquired top slots as most-liked tweets. Kamala Harris’s ‘We did it Joe’ video after the Democratic candidate won US elections also was liked 3.4 million times.

Tweets about cooking nearly tripled this year, with banana bread becoming a craze. ‘face with tears of joy became the most used emoji followed by Loudly crying face and smiling faces with heart eyes.