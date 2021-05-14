Twitter to soon make searching for DMs easier for Android users

The new font family has been named Chirp and includes three styles of font namely- Chirp Bold, Chirp Black and Chirp Regular Fonts.

In an attempt to make users’ experience more seamless, Twitter has decided to let its Android users directly search their Direct Messages(DM) in the coming days. The feature which was originally introduced for its iOS users a couple of years ago will now also be available for the Android users of the micro blogging site. The feature will enable the users to quickly spot an old conversation directly without scrolling down through the whole list of conversations. The company also has plans afoot to make it possible for the users to search the particular chat by typing the word or phrase they may have used in a particular conversation. However, the feature will not be rolled out immediately and might take some time before being finally launched later in the year.

As for the DM search option, the company had rolled out the similar feature for the iPhone users way back in 2019 which allows the iOS users to quickly search for the individual or group chat they may have been a part of. The announcement was made public by Twitter Support through an official tweet. With social media being a part of many users for close to a decade, it becomes a humongous task to search for old conversations and chats. The new feature will help users rummage through all their previous chats and pinpoint the exact chat they are looking for.

The company said that it was bringing the Search bar feature also for the Android users which will help the users search their oldest of the conversations. The company also said that as far as the search bar option through message content was concerned, the company is currently working on the feature and will be rolling it out as well by the year end.

Among other developments, the company also recently launched a new font family that it hopes to launch for its web versions as well in the coming months. The new font family has been named Chirp and includes three styles of font namely- Chirp Bold, Chirp Black and Chirp Regular Fonts.