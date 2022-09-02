Twitter to soon let users edit tweets

Twitter is testing the edit button, a feature users have demanded for long, and will be a paid feature. It is currently being tried in-house and will be first rolled to its Blue users later this month, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid monthly subscription model for users in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, that allows users to customise their experience on the microblogging site. “It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by our team internally. The test will then be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is our most requested feature to date..even if you’re not in a test group, everyone will still be able to see if a tweet has been edited,” the blog post read.

“Later this month, we’ll be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. As part of their subscription, they receive early access to features and help us test them before they come to Twitter…the test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as we learn and observe how people use Edit Tweet,” it added.

The edit window will however be open for a limited period of time and the previous versions of the tweet will still be made visible.