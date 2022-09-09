Twitter to let Android users share tweets on Instagram Stories, Snapchat | Tech Tips

Twitter on Thursday announced a new feature of cross-posting tweets directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. This feature is already available in iOS and now also debuts for Android users. Twitter has also added LinkedIn sharing of tweets on both Android and iOS.

“We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too. Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!) And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out,” the company announced via its account.

Users who have updated their Twitter account to the latest version can now directly share their tweets to Instagram Stories and Snapchat. For Instagram Stories, just tap on the share button, then tap on the Instagram icon and done. The process is same for Snapchat and LinkedIn. Twitter already allows user to share tweets on Facebook News Feed, Facebook groups, Messenger chats, Gmail chats, Telegram and Signal.

Twitter recently also announced an Edit Tweet button for users. Coming first to the Blue tick users only, this will allow users to edit their tweet after its published. However, there will be a time limit for fixing these tweets. The company says that user will be able to edit tweets a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. To know that it’s an edited tweet, it will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label. Tap the label to see Tweet’s Edit History including the past versions of the Tweet.

Another major update is the Twitter Circle that allows user to share their tweets with a group of like-minded people. “With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” company wrote in a blog post.

