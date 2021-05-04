  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter to allow anyone with 600 or more followers to host its Clubhouse-rival Spaces: How to use, other details

By: |
May 4, 2021 7:40 PM

"Spaces is here, let's chat," announced Twitter via a blog post as the company rolls out its Clubhouse-like audio-chat room feature for its users.

Spaces can be found for iOS and Android users in the updated version of the app. Image: Twitter

“Spaces is here, let’s chat,” announced Twitter via a blog post as the company rolls out its Clubhouse-like audio-chat room feature for its users. Anyone having more than 600 followers on Twitter will be able to host the audio room- Spaces, the company said in the blog post. According to the company, people having more than 600 followers “are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience.” The idea is to learn more regarding Spaces and help people discover Spaces before everyone on Twitter has the ability to create a Space.

How Spaces will work

Spaces can be found for iOS and Android users in the updated version of the app. If someone you follow creates or starts a Space, you will get to know via a purple bubble on the top of Twitter timeline. The bubble will remain there as long as the live audio chat is going on. As listeners, people can react with emojis, check out pinned Tweets, or request to speak. While speaking, people can pin Tweets, and turn on captions apart from talking.

“When you create a Space, you’re in control – who’s speaking, the topics, and the vibe. Invite people to join by Tweeting or DM’ing them to jump in and then invite them to speak directly from your Space. From there, talk about whatever is happening in your world,” the company said in its blog post. It added that in order to ensure safe hosting and participating in Spaces conversations, the company has built some safety controls that are available to hosts as well as speakers. These features will allow hosts to mute speakers or take away their mic and remove them from the conversation.

Blocked people will not be able to join the audio chat. Meanwhile, the company said that people can join whatever discussion they are interested in.

