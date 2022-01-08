Twitter testing TikTok-style tweet reaction video feature; Details

The feature called ‘Tweet takes’ is similar to TikTok’s video replies and is currently being tested on iOS.

Twitter is adding a feature using which users will be able to react to tweets with photos and videos. The TikTok like feature will be known as ‘quote tweet with reaction’ and will be available in the Retweet menu. By tapping on it, the user will be able to react to a tweet with an image or video with the original tweet embedded. The feature called ‘Tweet takes’ is similar to TikTok’s video replies and is currently being tested on iOS.

Twitter made the announcement about the new feature on January 7. With the new feature live, users can use customised reaction videos for tweets with ‘quote Tweet with reaction’ option. On clicking the option, users will be redirected to a page where they can add a photo, video with tweet embedded from their device library or make one.

The new Twitter feature comes five months after a similar feature Fleets was closed. Fleets was like Instagram stories where users could share their tweets with screenshots, videos or images and would disappear in 24 hours. The feature was shut down in eight months since its launch in August last year after the company did not notice an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets.

Since then, Twitter has been adding features that will pit them as rivals to TikTok, Clubhouse and Meta owned platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp. Another explore tab feature was unrolled for limited users recently. The feature let users to quickly check top trending content on the platform like trending videos, images, tweets in a vertical fashion

on the platform