Twitter testing new Status options, here’s what it means to users

Twitter has released various sorts of features lately. While some have been liked by users, many have also received flak for making no sense and spoiling the app using experience. Joining the latter list is now Status feature. The feature has received major bashing from several media platforms and now a new incoming update is going to make things even worse. Reportedly, the micro-blogging platform is testing to expand Status feature’s abilities by adding new Status options like “Hot take”, “Living the dream”, “Travelling”, “Good Morning” and likewise more.

The Twitter Status feature allows users to tag their posts with additional expressions. It is basically more than what the tweet offers. The option to add expressions to your status was until now available only to select users in the US but with latest feature that company plans to bring it to the users in Australia.

These expressions were first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. She confirmed the availability of the expressions by including all the statuses on her tweet.



Some of the expressions include: “shower thoughts,” “spoiler alert,” “picture of the day,” “Don’t @ me,” “Tweeting it into existence,” “That’s it, that’s the Tweet” among others.



Some of the new status options include: “Breaking news,” “Gaming,” “Pet of the day,” “So wholesome,” “Then and now,” “To whom it may concern,” “Touching grass,” “Twitter do your thing,” “Watching cricket,” “Watching football,” “Watching rugby” and “Winning.”



Twitter got a new set of Statuses with more Twitter-y slangs like “Don’t @ me”, “Tweeting it into existence”, “That’s it, that’s the Tweet”, etc



The icons also look more 3D than the typical Twemojis https://t.co/yDCbD7Un6j pic.twitter.com/VXddKm2zK5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 3, 2022



Other than this feature, Twitter is currently also testing a redesigned UI for direct messages on its Android app. The company recently announced an edit button which will allow users to edit their tweets. However, the edit button is currently only available in three countries- Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

