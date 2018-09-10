Twitter takes steps to create awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day

Representative Image

Twitter, in collaboration with the International Association for Suicide Prevention, has launched a special emoji for ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ available globally and in India, the microblogging platform said Monday. “September 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day and the theme for this year is ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’… Twitter, in partnership with the International Association for Suicide Prevention, is launching a special emoji in the shape of an orange ribbon – the international symbol for World Suicide Prevention Day,” Twitter said in a statement.

The emoji will appear when people Tweet with the hashtag #WorldSuicidePreventionDay or#WSPD or #??????????????????? from 7-16 September, it added.

“Twitter India has also partnered with White Swan Foundation, to provide them with #adsforgood grants to help them reach more people and create awareness,” the statement added.

Mahima Kaul, Head of Public Policy for Twitter India said that the partnerships with International Association for Suicide Prevention and White Swan Foundation, are aimed at creating a greater awareness around suicide and suicide prevention, connecting with people and addressing mental health issues prevailing in the society.