  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter suspends several accounts that were trying to evade Donald Trump ban

By: |
May 7, 2021 12:09 PM

On Wednesday, Facebook Inc's oversight board upheld Facebook's suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump’s site, dubbed “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

Related News

Also read | Donald Trump returns to social media with his own platform after being banned from Facebook and Twitter

“As stated in our ban evasion policy, we’ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account,” a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules.

On Wednesday, Facebook Inc’s oversight board upheld Facebook’s suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Donald TrumpTwitter
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter suspends several accounts that were trying to evade Donald Trump ban
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IBM unveils ‘world’s first’ 2nm chip, claims 45% faster performance than existing 7nm tech
2Developers on Play Store will have to share details of type of data collected by app: Google
3Twitter now lets you post full-size images on Android and iPhone