Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after apparent Donald Trump threat

Twitter suspended an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone
attack.
The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei’s website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said “Revenge is certain”.
That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.
