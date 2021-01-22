  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after apparent Donald Trump threat

By: |
January 22, 2021 9:26 PM

Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei's website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is certain".

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei twitter account suspendedIranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AP/PTI file image)

Twitter suspended an account linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader on Friday, hours after it carried the image of a golfer resembling former President Donald Trump apparently being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone
attack.

The post, on a Persian-language account linked to Khamenei’s website, had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said “Revenge is certain”.

Related News

That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Donald TrumpTwitter
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter suspends account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after apparent Donald Trump threat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1After Trump setbacks, Kim Jong Un starts over with Joe Biden
2Kamala Harris as vice president further cements India-US relationship: WH
3New President Biden has no plans to call Trump: White House