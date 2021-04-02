Twitter Spaces to soon be available on the web: Everything to know

Twitter Spaces is similar to the social media platform Clubhouse where iOS users can be a part of audio-only calls with limited speakers having a wide audience.

For many months now, there have been talks regarding development of Clubhouse-like audio chat rooms feature for Twitter platform. The company has finally confirmed the development and announced the introduction of Spaces for web users now. This was initially announced for iOS users and later for Android users. Now, the company is working for the feature to be included in browsers. An app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted a screenshot showing what Spaces preview cards may look like when rolled out on the web.

Some other tweets were made by tipsters on how the desktop version of Twitter’s new feature Spaces will be viewed. A media report has also noted that Twitter confirmed this development. Bringing it for the web looks like a significant expansion after its limited availability for mobile only. The news comes just after the recent release of Discord’s Stage Channel on April 1.

Twitter Spaces is similar to the social media platform Clubhouse where iOS users can be a part of audio-only calls with limited speakers having a wide audience. The way it works is that the hosts are able to select which member of the audience will be allowed to speak in the call. Many members within the call ‘raise their hands’ and the host can give a chance to speak. The feature on Twitter is likely to roll out for its users this month.

Not only Twitter but LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Mark Cuban’s Fireside, Slack, and Spotify are said to have been working on similar features for audio chat rooms. Meanwhile, Clubhouse was introduced back in April 2020 where users are only allowed to join the app via invitations. Clubhouse is so far limited for iOS users only. However, the company is working on bringing the app for Android users as well, tapping a wider audience.