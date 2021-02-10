Twitter sets record straight on suspended, withheld accounts over farmers’ protest, Govt calls it unusual: story in 10 points

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo credit: Reuters)

Earlier today, Twitter published quite an exhaustive blog seemingly setting the record straight on everything it had done to ensure its platform, accessed by hundreds of millions of people around the world, did not spread and amplify misinformation, in this case, around the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

It was a carefully worded blog post, one where Twitter also highlighted its responsibility to bear the torch for an open internet and free expression, while keeping it safe from those engaged in propaganda, and peddling fake news. It was fighting a double fight. But then the government of India came up and called it, unusual. Here’s the full story in 10 points.

Transparency is the foundation for promoting healthy public conversation. Following the reports of violence in recent weeks, we're sharing a granular update on our proactive efforts to enforce our rules and defend our principles in India: https://t.co/ry557Nj94U — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 10, 2021