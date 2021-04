Twitter services are down for users. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Twitter services are down for users, again. This is notably the second time the microblogging website is experiencing issues today. Users around the world are taking to the platform to report multiple issues ranging from search terms and tweets failing to load, and worst-case scenario, logout errors as well.



“The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later.” and “Cannot retrieve Tweets at this time. Please try again later.” seem to be the most common issues, and it seems, the bigger issue wherein users are witnessing logout errors is limited to the desktop app, and not the Twitter app on Android and iOS. Interestingly, it appears it is still possible to Tweet using non first-party services like TweetDeck.



Developing…