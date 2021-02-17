Twitter rolls out voice DM feature in India: how to use it

Twitter's new features let users send voice note via DMs. (Reuters Image)

Twitter has been testing multiple features from “fleets”, a tool for disappearing content to ‘Spaces’, an audio chatbox. The latest feature that is in its trial phase is a new voice messaging feature for direct messages on its microblogging platform. The feature will be rolled out in a phased manner for all its users in India, Japan and Brazil.

With this new feature, one can send voice notes as DMs from voice tweets, the feature introduced by the company last year. The DMs can be, however, not be more than 140 seconds long. The test feature will be available both for Twitter used on Android or iPhones. Sending a voice message is quite similar to how you send voice notes on WhatsApp.

How to DM with a voice note on Twitter

To get access to the app first update it from Play store

Log in to your account, go to the message section and open a fresh or existing chat

Tap on the voice recording button to record your message for not more than 140 seconds.

Tap again to end the record. Listen to the note once before sending

Swipe and release the button to send the message.

The feature is currently available for Twitter users on smartphones or tabs. However, soon it will be made available on Web Browser as well.

Twitter is ramping up with voice services. It has been experimenting with an Audio chat room feature called Spaces and several other features to diversify its interests from 280-character tweets for some time now. With this new feature Twitter wants to give its users, both storytellers and listeners alike, a new, more humane way to express themselves.

According to Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, the social media giant wants to let users connect through “nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.”

Twitter introduced Voice Tweets in June last year. These tweets appear on others’ timeline just like any regular tweet but can be distinguished from a regular Tweet as it will have the profile picture of the user at its centre, inviting you to click and hear the tweet. They also have a background playback option so that one can hear a tweet while scrolling through other tweets on the feed or doing other work on phone or on go.