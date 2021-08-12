Twitter rolls out new clutter-free design, introduces proprietary Chirp font

The San Francisco-based company announced the changes on its Twitter Design official account

Social media giant Twitter has introduced several changes to its phone app and website to give it a clutter-free look and make it simpler to use. Twitter aims to make the platform more “accessible, unique, and focussed” for its users with the design changes.

Twitter has introduced a new font called Chirp. Initially introduced in January, the font family mixes European Grotesque and American Gothic styles. It also integrates some handmade quirks from early woodcut specimens.

The company is rolling out the Chirp font for all Web, Android, and iOS users. Twitter earlier used fonts such as SF Pro, Helvetica Neue, and Roboto. Chirp is the company’s first proprietary typeface and it hopes the font will be sharp and legible, but also bring personality and distinctiveness. The font was developed with Switzerland’s Grilli Type Foundry.

The San Francisco-based company announced the changes on its Twitter Design official account.

Twitter has also updated the interface colours to offer more contrast and make it less blue. The social media giant hopes the change will draw more attention to the photos and videos that are shared on the platform. Twitter has said that it plans to offer new palette options, and will shortly introduce new colour options.

Additionally, Twitter is introducing new high-contrast buttons for “most important actions”. The ‘Follow’ button has been changed as well — now black in colour — to help users see the actions taken at a glance. The grey background has also been reduced, while some unnecessary divider lines have been removed. Twitter has also increased the space between texts for easy reading.