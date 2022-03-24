Twitter rolls out easier DM search to look for specific keywords

Twitter first announced the keyword search feature for direct messages last May when it introduced the search feature for Android.

Twitter has rolled out a new update that allows users to search for specific messages in the direct message (DM) feature.

Earlier, users only had the ability to search for users or groups. Last year, Twitter introduced the search bar for direct messages on its Android app and mentioned the ability to let users search for specific content. Twitter introduced the direct message search feature for the iOS app two years before the Android app.

“We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…,” Twitter tweeted.

“Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names.”

Twitter announced that users would now be able to search for specific keywords and names using the inbox search bar. Twitter will display three options — People, Groups, and Messages — when users search the direct messagers. Users can also search for specific messages using the new feature.

We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…



Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

Earlier this week, Twitter announced that users on the iOS platform would now be able to capture GIFs from their in-app camera.

In another development, Tech Crunch reported that Twitter was spotted working on making TweetDeck a premium feature through the Twitter Blue service. Reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who searches mobile app codes to spot upcoming changes and features in development, said the company was working on the addition to Twitter’s premium offering.

Wong recently discovered that Twitter was working on adding a reference to TweetDeck in Twitter Blue’s list of features in the Android app. Last week, she found the app code that would restrict TweetDeck access to users who have a Twitter Blue subscription and redirect those without one to sign up.