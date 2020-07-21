Twitter reportedly working on new app icons, splash screen and more for iOS

The company is planning to introduce new icons for the home screen.

Social media platform Twitter is ready to bring some new and additional choices for iOS users. The company is planning to introduce new icons for the home screen. A report by 9to5Mac, has revealed that Twitter sent out a survey to Twitter insiders program members in order to get feedback on new icon design that the company has made for iOS users. The survey has been conducted so the company can ascertain which icon is most preferred by the users. The report said that the company also included the default Twitter icon in the survey as well.

It is to note that iPadOS and iOS can allow developers to offer many app icons and it seems like Twitter may want to tap into this by additional options. The report indicated that Twitter might add a new setting in the Twitter app for iPhone and iPad that is expected to allow users to choose one custom icon from the collection offered by the company than using a default one.

Given that Twitter decided to bring one or more icons for its app, the roll out may have to be done with an updated version of the app. Furthermore, the company may include a new Setting that will simply allow users to opt for one particular app icon. According to media reports, there are three new icons that have been shown to users in the survey where the company has played with colours.

Apart from this, Twitter may also come up with a new splash screen but it is still unclear whether all these additional features will make it to users or not.

Meanwhile, Twitter has recently reported hacking of its internal systems which led to hacking of many accounts of famous personalities. The accounts of the US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos among others had been hacked.