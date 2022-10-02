Twitter pulls a TikTok with new immersive media viewer feature; check details

Whatever social media app we use today we would have noticed a feature’s existence on most of them – the full screen vertical videos tab or simply a TikTok-like feature. Some of the popular examples are YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Following this, now Twitter is getting the trend ready with inclusion of full screen vertical videos to its app.

San Francisco’s micro blogging site announced on Thursday that it is now rolling full screen vertical videos to iOS users or simply “immersive media viewer”. Like every other popular social media app with similar features – Shorts, Reels, etc – users can scroll similarly to switch to the next video. To watch full screen vertical videos or navigate to the video, iOS users may need to simply tap on a video in their feed and it will take them to the scrollable full screen vertical videos feature.

The scrolling experience will more or less remain the same – like its competitors. To exit the vertical video feed, the users can tap on a back arrow on top left of the screen.

Twitter’s blog says that videos are a huge part of the public conversation and once the video feature launches in full screen mode, users can scroll up to browse engaging video content. It adds that the company wants to make it easier for users to use their video service in the way to fit user’s needs and videos “including fun movie teasers”. It didn’t mention when the micro blogging site will bring this to Android as well.

Additionally, Twitter is also rolling out a new video carousel placed in its Explore tab – “Videos for you” which will display popular and trending videos customised for users that the app thinks they would be interested in watching.

It is notably different than its competitors as it doesn’t come forcibly – those who want to watch short videos can access it by tapping on the video post and those who are unlikely to watch short videos can use the app in its original form as it has not made changes to the app’s UI by adding a dedicated short videos tab.