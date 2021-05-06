Twitter now lets you post full-size images on Android and iPhone

The changes have been made for the app on both iOS and Android platforms where images will appear in its original aspect ratio. Image: Twitter

In the recent change, Twitter has worked on improving the image feature of the platform in order to enhance user experience. Till now, everyone on Twitter has been looking at a cropped image on Twitter when an image is tweeted. In order to view the image, users had to click on the image to view it as a whole. However, the new change will allow users to view it entirely on a timeline.

This means that the next time someone tweets an image, there is no need to click on the cropped image to view as it will be displayed in its entirety. The changes have been made for the app on both iOS and Android platforms where images will appear in its original aspect ratio.

The company tweeted this announcement and said, “No bird too tall, no crop too short. Introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone.” Replying to a query regarding the actual aspect ratio on this post, the company informed that all images with 2:1 and 3:4 aspect ratios will show in full. Prior to this, the company has been cropping all images which are not in 16:9 ratio in order to maintain uniformity in the timeline.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

Twitter started two trials for two features in March including the cropping test. According to reports, the company said that images that are super tall or wide will still get a centered crop, however, the company is also working to make that look better. The idea is to bring changes to visuals that appear on Twitter timeline. In March, the company’s Chief Design Officer, Dantley Davis said that “we’re launching a test to a small group on iOS and Android to give people an accurate preview of how their images will appear when they Tweet a photo.”