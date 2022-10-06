Twitter now allows you to combine photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet

Twitter says it wants to help you express yourself beyond 280 characters. This is why the company has announced a new feature which will allow users to add different types of visual contents like videos, images and GIFs and share it in a single tweet.



Twitter in its blog post has explained the process of adding mixed media to a tweet. It mentions, at the time of composing a tweet, tap on the Media or GIF option. Select the content which needs to be shared. Add descriptive text to your images and share. The feature was available to only select users previously but is now can be accessed by all.

“Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media,” Twitter posted on Twitter.



The company further mentions that the user can add up to four videos, images or GIFs in a tweet.



In terms of availability, the feature will be available on both iOS and Android smartphones. However, tweets with the new feature can be viewed on all platforms.



Several other features by Twitter are in the pipeline. One of them is a new Status option which will allow users to tag their posts with additional expressions. Until now, this option was only available to select users in the US but the company now plans to bring this feature to its users in Australia.



Other than this, Twitter has also started rolling out the Edit button for users in Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Currently, this feature is only available for Twitter Blue subscribers. Twitter is also rolling out a new video carousel which will be placed in the Explore tab. The feature will goas “Videos for you”. It will display all the popular and trending videos personalised for users.

