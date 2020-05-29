Twitter now allows users to schedule tweets, but there is a catch; Details

Twitter did not just stop at allowing users to schedule a tweet.

Twitter lets users schedule tweets now! Twitter on Thursday announced in a tweet that it has now introduced a feature that allows users to schedule when to post their message. The feature, which the microblogging site had said it was experimenting with last November, is now available – but only on the web app, that means via the Twitter website. Before this, to schedule a tweet, users either needed to use TweetDeck or third-party apps.

The announcement was made by Twitter via a video showing how to use the feature.

Twitter: How to schedule a tweet?

Twitter has made sure that the new feature is easy to use. In order to schedule a tweet, the user needs to first log on to the Twitter web app, and compose a tweet. Once the message has been composed, among the icons available at the bottom of the tweet composer, the user should select the calendar icon. Once the icon is clicked, the user can choose the date and the time when he wants his tweet to be posted.

Another Twitter feature? Yes!

Twitter did not just stop at allowing users to schedule a tweet. Twitter also announced that it has now launched the draft feature – which was earlier limited to the mobile app – to its main web app also, now. In the same video, Twitter showed how the feature can be used.

How to save and retrieve draft tweets on Twitter web app?

In the tweet composer of the Twitter web app, once the user has written a part of or the entire tweet, he can cross the composer using the cross on its top left corner. If something is written in the tweet, Twitter will automatically ask if the tweet needs to be saved as a draft. The user can click on ‘Save’. Once the user decides to go back to the tweet and re-write it, he can open the tweet composer and choose the option ‘Unsent Tweets’ from the top right corner of the composer. A list of saved drafts will appear on the screen, from which the user can choose the one he wants to edit.

However, Twitter users must keep in mind that at the moment, the drafts saved on web app will only be available on the web app platform, while the drafts saved on mobile app will only be available there, as the feature is yet to be integrated among the platforms.