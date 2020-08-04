Twitter mulling a paid subscription model with custom colours, undo send option and more

Custom stickers and hashtags could also be a feature that premium users could get.

Twitter features: After microblogging platform Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsy officially confirmed that the company was looking at a prospective paid subscription model, the social media site has started conducting a user survey on what kind of premium services could be included in this model. Twitter seems to be considering a wide range of new features that could be included, and users are asked to choose the option they like the most and the least.

Twitter paid subscription: Here’s what Twitter is mulling

According to the tweets posted by reporter Andrew Roth, Twitter has about 12 features that it is asking users to rate for most or least important. These features include:

An undo send feature, to allow users to retract their tweet within 30 seconds of posting.

Custom Colours feature to let users change their fonts and theme colours, background colour, and the colours for links, mentions, icons and hashtags.

A feature to allow users to publish videos which is five times lengthier than the current default length, in a much higher resolution.

Advanced analytical features to give premium users additional insights include the demographic details of the audience and the best time to post.

Badges which show the user’s businesses or the organisations they work for.

The users could also get a feature that would allow them to write and set a list of auto responses that could be used in their replies.

Twitter is also mulling a feature that would allow users to recruit employees using the platform itself.

User roles feature is being mulled to allow an organisation to give its Twitter account access to its employees without needing to share the password of the account with others.

Custom stickers and hashtags could also be a feature that premium users could get.

Apart from that, Twitter is also considering whether it wants to introduce a feature of ad reduction or elimination in the paid subscription package, something that is available on several other platforms like YouTube.