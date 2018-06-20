Twitter Media platform announced for publishers, will focus on content curation

Kay Madati, Global Vice President and Head of Content Partnerships officially introduced the new site. (Reuters)

In an apparent attempt to get close to publishers, Twitter has launched Twitter Media – a website dedicated to helping small publishers get the most from its platform.

“With Facebook disappointing publishers for the last few years Twitter saw an opportunity, and now it’s launching ‘Twitter Media’, a website dedicated to helping small publishers get the most from its platform,” tech website WeRSM reported late on Tuesday.

Twitter Media would feature best practices from content publishers across Twitter, curated by Twitter’s news, sports and entertainment partnerships teams.

The micro-blogging site said that Twitter Media will be updated regularly with case studies and success stories and will also feature a blog to help publishers stay up-to-date with tools for publishers.

The website would also include information about new products and features designed specifically for content publishers and there would be an easy-to-navigate help section curating answers to the most common questions Twitter gets from content publishers.