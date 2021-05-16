  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter may soon let you undo tweets but it will come at a price, ‘blue tick’ verification form also leaked online

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2021 6:28 PM

However, there has been no official comment from twitter on Wong’s claim at the moment.

Twitter had also been working on a revamped process for awarding accounts with verification badges.

Twitter: Microblogging site Twitter had earlier said that it was looking at a model that would offer paid subscriptions for premium features to users. Now, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the paid subscription model would be called Twitter Blue and it would have a subscription price of $2.99 a month. With this, subscribers would get features like undo tweets and bookmark collections – much like what Instagram offers in its ‘Save’ feature. She also said that the site was apparently working on a tiered subscription model, indicating that the highest-paying subscribers could likely get a less-cluttered and premium experience on the website.

However, there has been no official comment from twitter on Wong’s claim at the moment.

Wong also noted in a tweet that when Twitter acquired ad removing service Scroll earlier this month, former Scroll CEO Tony Haile had said that the service would be integrated into a broader Twitter subscription later in 2021. This means that one of the premium features the platform would offer would be an ad-free experience, which has been a long-standing demand of avid Twitter users.

Also read | Twitter to soon make searching for DMs easier for Android users

Recently, the social media company has been announcing a hoard of new product announcements, like including a feature that would warn users about tweets that could be potentially offensive, allowing Android users to search their direct messages, and also fully display taller images in the user feeds.

Update on Twitter verification process

Twitter had also been working on a revamped process for awarding accounts with verification badges, to include users who would need to be verified the most like government officials and media professionals. Now, if reports are to be believed, the new process for verification could be launched soon.

Wong tweeted about the process being ready earlier this month. Last week, she further said that she has found that the process could be launched among users in the upcoming week itself. However, there is no official confirmation for this from Twitter yet.

The process is meant to ask users several questions that would give them the opportunity to get their account verified if they fulfilled the requirements. Activists, influencers, journalists, government officials, news platforms, etc can all get verified if they fulfil the criteria and apply for the badge.

In order to get verified, the users would have to submit an ID, the category they belong to in terms of eligibility for verification, and their qualification proofs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Technologytechnology newsTwitter
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter may soon let you undo tweets but it will come at a price ‘blue tick’ verification form also leaked online
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
15G in India: New report suggests 40 million users can take up 5G within first year of service rollout
2Twitter to soon make searching for DMs easier for Android users
3Aspects that new age companies need to keep in mind to ensure data privacy of customers