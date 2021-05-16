Twitter may soon let you undo tweets but it will come at a price, ‘blue tick’ verification form also leaked online

Twitter had also been working on a revamped process for awarding accounts with verification badges.

Twitter: Microblogging site Twitter had earlier said that it was looking at a model that would offer paid subscriptions for premium features to users. Now, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, the paid subscription model would be called Twitter Blue and it would have a subscription price of $2.99 a month. With this, subscribers would get features like undo tweets and bookmark collections – much like what Instagram offers in its ‘Save’ feature. She also said that the site was apparently working on a tiered subscription model, indicating that the highest-paying subscribers could likely get a less-cluttered and premium experience on the website.

However, there has been no official comment from twitter on Wong’s claim at the moment.

Wong also noted in a tweet that when Twitter acquired ad removing service Scroll earlier this month, former Scroll CEO Tony Haile had said that the service would be integrated into a broader Twitter subscription later in 2021. This means that one of the premium features the platform would offer would be an ad-free experience, which has been a long-standing demand of avid Twitter users.

Recently, the social media company has been announcing a hoard of new product announcements, like including a feature that would warn users about tweets that could be potentially offensive, allowing Android users to search their direct messages, and also fully display taller images in the user feeds.

Update on Twitter verification process

Twitter had also been working on a revamped process for awarding accounts with verification badges, to include users who would need to be verified the most like government officials and media professionals. Now, if reports are to be believed, the new process for verification could be launched soon.

Twitter is finishing up the new Verification Request form! ???? I don’t work for Twitter, just wait for when Twitter releases this one soon™ ???? pic.twitter.com/EDpTSAo2Ft — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 5, 2021

Wong tweeted about the process being ready earlier this month. Last week, she further said that she has found that the process could be launched among users in the upcoming week itself. However, there is no official confirmation for this from Twitter yet.

The process is meant to ask users several questions that would give them the opportunity to get their account verified if they fulfilled the requirements. Activists, influencers, journalists, government officials, news platforms, etc can all get verified if they fulfil the criteria and apply for the badge.

In order to get verified, the users would have to submit an ID, the category they belong to in terms of eligibility for verification, and their qualification proofs.