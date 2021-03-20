Twitter may soon launch ‘Undo Tweet’ feature but there is a catch

The contours of the Super Follows feature are not yet clear but it appears that Twitter will allow users to pay for some exclusive information on their feed.(IE Image)

Microblogging platform Twitter is planning major changes including thinking of introducing paid twitter subscriptions for users. The users who opt for paid Twitter subscriptions will get an exclusive set of features which will remain inaccessible for ordinary Twitter users, as per recent media reports. Among the special features for its paid users, the company might introduce a feature to undo one’s tweet. After the information about the undo feature was leaked by a security researcher, Twitter acknowledged that it is trying to bring the Undo tweet feature for a particular set of users.

How will Undo Tweet feature work?

As per the media reports, the undo tweet feature will be essentially very different from the delete tweet option. Undo tweet feature will be equipped with a system that will not allow the tweet to get public until a specific amount of time has passed. On the other hand, the delete tweet option tries to reduce the damage by deleting it so that more users are not able to access the tweet once it has already gone public. In the Undo Tweet option, the users will be provided with a specific progress bar which will allow users a small window of time during which they can retract their tweet.

While the new feature has been speculated a lot in media reports, it is not yet clear what Twitter will charge on its users who opt for the paid subscriptions. It is also not clear what additional special features the company is going to introduce for its paid subscribers. Other features which are being talked about in media reports include that of community wall and Super Follows. While the former might be introduced by Twitter on the lines of Facebook which allows users of similar interests and inclinations to access the community wall action. The contours of the Super Follows feature are not yet clear but it appears that Twitter will allow users to pay for some exclusive information on their feed.