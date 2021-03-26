  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter may soon introduce Facebook-style emoji reactions

March 26, 2021 6:18 PM

The Twitter survey has proposed different sets of reaction emojis that includes laughing face, crying face, thinking face etc

Twitter exploring new emoji set to better user interaction.

Twitter planning to ramp up its user experience has been surveying with users on how they feel about a broader set of emoji-like reactions to a post the way Facebook does. The Twitter survey has proposed different sets of reaction emojis that includes laughing face for a funny reaction, crying face for a sad reaction, thinking face for interesting reaction and the old heart for its users.

The survey has also asked for suggestions for variation in the basic set like the “awesome” sentiment to be expressed with either fire or shocked emoji or support feeling to be expressed with raised hands or hug emoji.

Twitter is also thinking of introducing Reddit style upvote and downvote mechanism with green thumbs up for ‘agree’ and red Thumps down for ‘disagree’.

Twitter, aware of the negative sentiments these new emojis will bring asked the respondents how they would use the negative symbols like downvote or dislike as if they will use it instead of replying to a tweet or to downvote offensive irrelevant tweets on a subject. The survey also asked how the user will feel if their posts are disliked or downvoted. Twitter also asked if the negative reaction counts should be displayed with the post.

Facebook introduced the emoji reaction set in 2015 and since they have become a common way of interaction in social media platforms. Twitter introduced emojis to reactions to DMs last year.

Twitter informed TechCrunch that the survey will take into account how people could add more nuances to the conversations they are having and how these symbols will add more context to the conversation for the readers. The New emojis are additive and will not replace the “heart”.

Nonetheless, Twitter is yet to design the final draft of the emoji reaction set and start beta testing, but as it appears, it will do so soon.

