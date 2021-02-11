  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter is ramping up testing for Spaces, its Clubhouse-styled audio chat room feature

By: |
February 11, 2021 6:17 PM

Twitter is now beta testing spaces with 3, 000 more users after testing with 1,000 testers in its initial phase.

twitter, twitter spaces, voice based feature Spaces, Clubhouse, Twitter beta testing spaces, Twitter to roll out Spaces, spaces to create audio chat rooms, Twitter new feature updateTwitter is beta testing its audio vased chat toom feature, Spaces.

Twitter is ramping up testing for Spaces involving audio-only chat rooms, similar to the startup Clubhouse. The feature that was announced in November is powered by Periscope. The feature has been introduced to beta users since December. Now the news of wider testing of this Twitter feature comes amid the growing popularity of Clubhouse, the platform utilized by several renowned faces in the tech industry.

Twitter is now beta testing spaces with 3,000 more users after testing with 1,000 testers in its initial phase. The users who have been granted access to the Spaces feature can create public or private audio rooms and his followers can listen to them in these Spaces rooms.

Related News

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour recently created a chat room with Spaces features to announce its wider testing, said The Verge in a report anticipating a rollout in coming weeks.

Other Twitter employees are also utilizing the new Spaces feature before it becomes available for the rest of the users. The microblogging site wants to extend its sphere from 280 characters to longer conversation and with Spaces, it wants to give its users a new accessible option to join the conversation that interests them.

This feature initially was announced to be only available for iOS users but in late January the Spaces account tweeted that they are working for introducing it to accounts usd in Android platform as well. Erstwhile podcasting platform Breaker employees are helping Twitter to develop Spaces after its formal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse is available for access only for the people who have its invite. The platform is gaining momentum in the US market and has now entered India with leading tech CEOs including Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma joining. However, Clubhouse is still far from getting to the mainstream as it waits for IT moguls like Marc Andreessen, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to join the space. The app was recently banned in China over censorship and criticised for not having content moderation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter is ramping up testing for Spaces its Clubhouse-styled audio chat room feature
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Koo app: why it is in news, privacy concerns, China connection and everything to know about the desi Twitter alternative
2You could soon be paid to use Twitter as CEO Jack Dorsey looks at ways to diversify revenue
3Govt has released these 7 tools to help protect your Windows PC, Android phones from botnet attacks