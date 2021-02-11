Twitter is ramping up testing for Spaces, its Clubhouse-styled audio chat room feature

Twitter is beta testing its audio vased chat toom feature, Spaces.

Twitter is ramping up testing for Spaces involving audio-only chat rooms, similar to the startup Clubhouse. The feature that was announced in November is powered by Periscope. The feature has been introduced to beta users since December. Now the news of wider testing of this Twitter feature comes amid the growing popularity of Clubhouse, the platform utilized by several renowned faces in the tech industry.

Twitter is now beta testing spaces with 3,000 more users after testing with 1,000 testers in its initial phase. The users who have been granted access to the Spaces feature can create public or private audio rooms and his followers can listen to them in these Spaces rooms.

Twitter Product Lead Kayvon Beykpour recently created a chat room with Spaces features to announce its wider testing, said The Verge in a report anticipating a rollout in coming weeks.

Other Twitter employees are also utilizing the new Spaces feature before it becomes available for the rest of the users. The microblogging site wants to extend its sphere from 280 characters to longer conversation and with Spaces, it wants to give its users a new accessible option to join the conversation that interests them.

This feature initially was announced to be only available for iOS users but in late January the Spaces account tweeted that they are working for introducing it to accounts usd in Android platform as well. Erstwhile podcasting platform Breaker employees are helping Twitter to develop Spaces after its formal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse is available for access only for the people who have its invite. The platform is gaining momentum in the US market and has now entered India with leading tech CEOs including Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma joining. However, Clubhouse is still far from getting to the mainstream as it waits for IT moguls like Marc Andreessen, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to join the space. The app was recently banned in China over censorship and criticised for not having content moderation.