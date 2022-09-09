Twitter is letting some users in India share tweets directly to WhatsApp: Full details

Twitter is letting some users in India share tweets directly to WhatsApp, the microblogging platform has confirmed. It has recently started allowing users to share tweets in Instagram Stories and Snapchat. Moreover, it even lets users share tweets on LinkedIn now.

For tweeting, the WhatsApp share button will replace the original share button which is situated under the tweet opening different options like bookmarking, sending direct message, copy link to Tweet and sharing the tweet to other platforms. In that place the original WhatsApp icon will come in place.

Given WhatsApp’s popularity, it is quite evident that Twitter is trying to tap into the mass appeal of the micro blogging platform and direct more users towards the platform.

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new experiment exclusively in India – an important market for us. We are replacing the share icon on Tweets with the WhatsApp icon for the majority of people who use Twitter on Android in the country,” Twitter India director and product head Shirish Andhare said, adding that this would make the experience “more open, accessible, and holistic for them.”

Some claim that microblogging platform, Twitter has already started rolling out the new WhatsApp sharing button for select Android users in India allowing them to share tweets with their contacts.

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging platforms in India having over 400 million users, according to reports. In comparison to this, Twitter only has about 24 million active monthly users in India.

Apart from this, Twitter recently announced that it is planning to bring back new features for its Birdwatch Community fact-checking programme launched last year. The programme has users which will help in identifying misleading tweets and even add own notes providing context with added information.

