Twitter is bringing voice Tweets to iOS; here’s how you can Tweet with your voice on iPhone

Everyone with an iPhone will be able to Tweet with their voice soon.

Twitter is bringing voice Tweets to iOS. The micro-blogging website announced on Wednesday night that it has started testing a new way to create Tweets using voice, a first for the platform, that will add a more human touch to it in the days to come. Twitter is kicking off proceedings with a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS but eventually in the coming weeks, everyone with an iPhone will be able to Tweet with their voice.

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” Twitter said in a blog post adding that Tweeting with your voice will not be too different from Tweeting with text. Should the feature be live for your iPhone now, you’ll see a new icon with wavelengths flash inside the Tweet composer. Once you decide to Tweet with voice, just tap on it and it will drop you a record button to record your voice.

Twitter says there are virtually no time limits for voice Tweets though each will be only 140 seconds long. “Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread.” Once you’re done recording you’ll be taken back to the composer screen. Hit Tweet and your voice Tweet will be good to go.

Hear, hear!????️???? https://t.co/bAi61Ek9Iv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 17, 2020

Your voice Tweet will appear on other people’s timeline just like any other regular Tweet. It will be easily distinguishable from regular Tweets since it will have your profile photo at its center, literally calling out to them to press, play. If someone decides to hear it, they need to tap on the image and playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of their timeline so they can listen as they scroll through other Tweets. Moreover, it will also be possible to keep listening to these voice Tweets while doing other things on your phone or on the go.

Voice Tweets on iOS are a global release which means they are also available in India starting today.

Twitter seems to be on a rollout spree lately. Only recently, it started testing Fleets in India. This makes India only the third country in the world, after Brazil and Italy, to get Twitter’s answer to Snapchat and Instagram stories.