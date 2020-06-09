Twitter Fleets are now available in India; how to use and why they are a big deal

Twitter Fleets are ephemeral.

Twitter has started testing Fleets in India. This makes India only the third country in the world, after Brazil and Italy, to get Twitter’s answer to Snapchat and Instagram stories. Twitter users in India can access and start using Fleets, starting today (June 9), though not everybody will be able to use the feature at the same time, since it is still in testing. Twitter is in the process of taking feedback currently and there is no word if or when it will roll out the feature for all.

The concept of Twitter Fleets is simple. If you have ever used Snapchat or Instagram stories, well, Twitter Fleets are basically the same thing. Right from how you are going to use it to how they will appear on your timeline. Twitter is launching them to attract the Instagram and Snapchat crowd of course, but Fleets will also serve another important purpose.

Testing, testing…

We’re testing a way for you to think out loud without the Likes, Retweets, or replies, called Fleets! Best part? They disappear after 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/r14VWUoF6p — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 9, 2020

Twitter is a platform where people tend to engage directly with you, through likes, retweets, and comments. Since engagement is so direct, there are also instances of online bullying. With Fleets, Twitter is trying to curb that in a way, giving users an alternate option to express themselves on the platform without worrying about being brought down by x, y, or z person. Fleets are designed to make users comfortable, feel at home if you may, in a space of their own, where they can be on Twitter minus all the toxicity that’s become part and parcel, and a growing menace on the platform.

Twitter Fleets are ephemeral, which means they expire after a given time. This is 24 hours in the case of Twitter Fleets. This means, if you post a Twitter Fleet, it will disappear from the platform after 24 hours. Nobody, not even your followers, can like, repost or comment on your Twitter Fleet. Twitter still gives you the option to respond to a Twitter Fleet, just in case, in the form of both text and emojis but only in Direct Messaging.

Creating a Twitter Fleet is straightforward. As I said, you will be well at home if you’ve ever used Snapchat or Instagram stories.

Here is how you do it: