Twitter finally lets you decide who can reply to your tweets; Here’s how you can do it

Now, everyone would be able to filter out unwanted comments.

Twitter’s limited reply: Microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday finally for real rolled out its reply-limiting feature for all the users. In a blog post published on Tuesday, Twitter stated that the feature is a part of the company’s efforts to ensure that people have more control over the conversations that take place on the platform. The company’s product management director Suzanne Xie stated that sometimes, users felt more comfortable sharing their views when they could control who could reply to their posts. Xie added that the company, while testing the feature, saw users have conversations with these settings that were not possible earlier.

Twitter limited reply: How to use

Here’s how users can limit their replies so that the platform can become a safe space for them.

While composing a tweet, in the composer, users would get the option to choose who can reply. This setting by default remains on ‘everyone can reply’ for a public account.

Before sending a tweet, a user would get the option to choose from one of the three options – everyone can reply, only the people the user follows, or only the people the user mentions.

If the user changes the default setting and chooses one of the latter two options, the users who would not be allowed to reply would see a greyed out ‘reply’ option. However, users must note that limiting replies doesn’t mean that people who cannot reply cannot see the tweet either. People who are not given the permission to reply would still be able to view the tweet, share it, like it, retweet it or retweet it with comments.

The Twitter statement said that during the testing and the simultaneous research, the company found that people who used this feature felt more comfortable and protected from spam as well as abuse. They also found that people who comment problematic replies are also not finding any alternative way to send unwanted messages, since there were no increases in unwanted messages in the DM.

Apart from that, people who have faced abuse on the platform and have filed reports before, were thrice more likely to use these settings. It was also found that this feature was an effective way to block out the noise, since 60% of the people who used this feature did not need to use the mute or block feature during the testing period.

As a result, users are able to share their own thoughts without the fear of being abused for it. It was found that tweets which were using these settings and were about topics like Black Lives Matter or COVID-19 were on an average longer. Apart from that, users were also able to use this feature to have conversations about sensitive social or political topics.

Moreover, the company stated that people were aware that the feature limited comments and therefore, people looked at additional commentary on such tweets by visiting the ‘Retweet with Comments’ tab, in order to view more opinions and angles on the topic related to the tweet. Differing views could still be shared by using the ‘Retweet with Comments’ feature, the company said.