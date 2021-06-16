  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter failed to comply with IT rules, deliberately chose path of non-compliance: Ravi Shankar Prasad

By: |
June 16, 2021 12:56 PM

Lashing out at the micro-blogging platform over non-compliance, Prasad said that it is "astounding" that Twitter that portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines.

ravi shankar prasadPrasad asserted that Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules, but deliberately chose the path of non-compliance. (File photo)

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said Twitter failed to comply with intermediary guidelines and has “deliberately” chosen the path of non-compliance despite being granted multiple opportunities.

Lashing out at the micro-blogging platform over non-compliance, Prasad said that it is “astounding” that Twitter that portrays itself as the flag bearer of free speech, chooses the path of deliberate defiance when it comes to the Intermediary Guidelines.

Related News

“There are numerous queries arising as to whether Twitter is entitled to safe harbour provision. However, the simple fact of the matter is that Twitter has failed to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines that came into effect from the 26 May,” Prasad said in a series of posts on homegrown microblogging platform Koo.

The minister also tweeted on the issue. Prasad asserted that Twitter was given multiple opportunities to comply with the rules, but deliberately chose the path of non-compliance

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Twitter failed to comply with IT rules deliberately chose path of non-compliance Ravi Shankar Prasad
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite Android tablets in India on June 18
2Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, Robot Vacuum launched; Realme Book laptop, Pad tablet set to arrive in ‘coming months’
3Realme X7 Max review: Up to speed with 5G, but at what cost