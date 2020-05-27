Twitter fact-checks Trump’s tweets; here’s how the US President reacted

Trump had questioned the election planning for California in a series of tweets that were later flagged for misinformation by Twitter.

US President Donald Trump has hit back at microblogging website Twitter for tagging two of his tweets with a fact-checking warning mark for mail-in ballots. Trump had on May 26 posted two tweets where he alleged that “mail-in ballots would be anything less than significantly fraudulent” and will result in “a rigged election.” Trump had questioned the election planning for California in a series of tweets that were later flagged for misinformation by Twitter.

“Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” Trump further reacted on Twitter’s action,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

A link from Twitter reveals “Get the truth about mail-in ballots” when a user browses the tweets in question and then leads to tweets and articles debunking the president’s comments.

The company’s decision on Tuesday afternoon to attach labels to a series of Trump tweets about the planning of the California election is the result of a new policy debuted on May 11. They were applied – hours after the initial tweets went out because Trump’s tweets apparently violated the “civic integrity policy” of Twitter. Twitter’s policy prevents users from “manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes,” such as posting misleading information that could dissuade people from participating in elections.

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey had announced last year that the company will ban all political advertising in a move that attempted to decrease misinformation and political lineage of the platform. Jack on his Twitter timeline had said that the policy was drafted to extend internationally to all electioneering advertising, as well as political-related advertisements.