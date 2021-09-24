Twitter expands Tips globally with Bitcoin support, looks to bring recording, replaying options to Spaces

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform has also stated that it is looking at authentication of NFTs on its platform.

Twitter: Microblogging site Twitter expanded its Tips feature all over the world, and has in fact even added the support for cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The feature had been first introduced in May this year and had been made available to a few users in the US, and it allows users to pay tips to content creators via third-party payment services and platforms including India’s Razorpay. The feature is not only being expanded geographically, but also by adding more payment services. Not only this, but Twitter has also said that it would be bringing out options to record and replay Spaces – its counterpart for live audio chat platform Clubhouse. New customised controls and content moderation-centric options have also been revealed.

Tips, initially known as Tip Jar, has been updated and is now being made available globally and will be rolled out in the coming weeks. However, the feature will first roll out on Twitter for iOS and then on Android platforms. A key point is the support of Bitcoin for this feature.

For this, users can add their Bitcoin address to their Twitter profile and then get crypto funds from their followers. This would be easy to use for followers as well, as they would only need to tap on the “Monetisation” icon next to the “Follow” button on the creator’s profile. By tapping this button, the creator’s Bitcoin address would be copied and followers would be able to paste it on their own Bitcoin wallet and tip them directly from Twitter.

In El Salvador and the US (except New York and Hawaii), users would also be able to use payments application Strike to tip users in Bitcoin, for which users would not need to have a Strike account to send tips. However, to receive tips, they would need to create a Strike account. At the moment, though, this partnership in cryptocurrency is limited to Bitcoin and therefore, no other cryptocurrency can be used for the purpose as of now.

Meanwhile, the microblogging platform has also stated that it is looking at authentication of NFTs on its platform.

As far as Spaces is concerned, the feature to record and replay Spaces is likely to give Twitter an edge over Clubhouse, with the latter not supporting recording of the audio chats natively. The company is also working at improving discovery of the audio-only conversations is also being worked, and for this, it would give more Spaces at the top of the timeline and in dedicated locations. However, the date for these features related to Spaces has not yet been announced, with Twitter only saying that the feature is coming soon.