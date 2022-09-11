Twitter edit button to have a limit; up to five edits in 30 minutes allowed: Report

Twitter announced last week that it is working on bringing the much talked about edit button for the microblogging platform. However, initially this feature will only be available for Twitter Blue subscribers that too in select countries. It has not yet been confirmed if this will be applicable for India.

Twitter will allow edits for up to 30 minutes, it has been confirmed. A new TechCrunch report adds more context to the feature suggesting users may only be able to make five edits within the stipulated period. Users can correct grammatical errors, add photos and tags, in that time.

The report adds that the edit feature will be only available at first to Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand. Now, Twitter is said to be observing the user behaviour of this feature and thinking about changing the set time limit.

As for the availability of this new feature, it will reportedly be released for Twitter Blue subscribers in Australia, Canada and the US next. With this feature there are concerns that it might be used for spreading political misinformation or even scams in crypto. However, only the results will tell how this feature will work in the future.

Twitter revealed the details about the upcoming feature last week. When a tweet is edited, it will be marked with an icon along with a time stamp indicating the edit time. Users will also be able to check the entire edit history which will be within the original post.

Twitter has also announced an undo feature which will allow users to cancel a tweet within a period of 30 seconds of pressing the send button.

