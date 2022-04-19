Twitter ‘edit’ button is coming soon and here’s what it might look like

Social media giant Twitter confirmed early this month that it is developing a much demanded ‘edit’ feature that will allow users to alter, add, and remove words in their tweets. Now researcher Jane Manchung Wong has unearthed that the edit feature will keep the edit history of the tweet i.e., your original tweet will not be completely gone even after editing it.

Wong further explained how the edit function could be immutable, that is Twitter might create a new tweet with the edited content while keeping the previous version of the tweet. But it is not clear to him if the edit history will be public or stay just for the user.

“Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit,” Wong’s tweet said.

Nevertheless, it appears that by keeping the edit history, Twitter is trying to counter the concerns raised on how the new feature could change the way the social media platform works.

Meanwhile, Jay Sullivan, Head of Product at Twitter had noted in a thread that “without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,”. Hence, Twitter will keep its true structure in mind when the feature rolls out universally.

Wong has also not mentioned how the edit history will appear on the Twitter interface but app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi’s screenshots suggest the “Edit Tweet” option could appear in the menu that you get when you press the three dots next to a tweet.

Twitter plans to begin testing the ‘Edit’ button in the next few months. Before Twitter’s confirmation of the Edit option, SpaceX founder Elon Musk after acquiring 9.2 per cent stakes in the app created a poll asking whether an Edit button should be introduced. But Twitter in a separate tweet without mentioning Musk insisted the button has been under discussion for a while now, and in no way was the decision due to the poll.