Twitter drops 140 character cap from direct messages

Twitter has dropped its 140 characters limit for direct messages. According to The Verge, the company said that it will now allow messages of up to 10,000 characters in its mobile apps, desktop apps and the web.

Twitter will also work in third-party apps, such as Tweetbot.

Sachin Agarwal, product manager for DMs said in an interview that it was the No. 1 request they get from people. They want to be able to say what is on their mind and be themselves.

Agarwal says that the idea is to make DMs the place where the users can talk about the stuff they see on Twitter.

He also says that they want to make sure the users can really fluidly move between public and private.

Twitter removing the 140-character limit on messages also makes it easier for companies to conduct customer service over DMs.