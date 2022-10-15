Twitter ‘don’t @ me’ feature in the works to let users control who can mention them in tweets and replies

Tired of random public mentions on your Twitter feed? Twitter has got your back. The company is reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users to control unnecessary public mentions of their accounts. Usually, the microblogging platform allows its users to tag public profiles by typing ‘@ profile name’ to mention their tweets or any other message. However, this will soon stop.

Per a security researcher and reverse engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong, users will either be able to block all the users from mentioning them or allow only some to mention their accounts.

Twitter currently lets users limit replies to tweets. Earlier, the company introduced a feature called Twitter Circles which let users come up with a list of selective users who could access certain tweets posted by the user.

By introducing this feature, Twitter in a way could put a stop to all the online harassment, and bullying that happens via tweet replies from random Twitter accounts.

Other than this update, Twitter, after much anticipation, finally introduced the Edit button. However, there is a catch to this. This feature is currently not available to everyone. The Edit Button is only for Twitter Blue subscribers and secondly, the feature has rolled out to only three countries- Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

With the feature, users can fix any typos, hashtags and other issues with the tweets. The time frame for editing a tweet is 30 minutes once the tweet is published.

