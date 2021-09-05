Twitter could soon allow users to add Bitcoin, Ethereum addresses to profiles for tips

Twitter introduced the Tip Jar feature in May to allow journalists, creators, and non-profits the opportunity to monetise their tweets as tips. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Twitter is apparently working on enabling users to add their Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to their profiles to receive cryptocurrency tips. Twitter could use the addition to upgrade the Tip Jar feature it introduced earlier this year.

Twitter is working on allowing users to receive tips on Bitcoin through Tip Jar. In July, CEO Jack Dorsey had called Bitcoin a “big part” of its future in conversation with investors and analysts, suggesting its implementation.

Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile app developer, has found references about the San Francisco-based company adding the feature and posted a tweet with screenshots of the new options.

The first screenshot seems to suggest that Twitter would let users copy the Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to send tips using Tip Jar. The second and third screenshots show the ability to add Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to user profiles.

Paluzzi also posted a screenshot on his Twitter account that suggests the Tip Jar feature will have Bitcoin support. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s product lead, also seemed to confirm the development by replying to the tweet with a lightning bolt emoji and another comment saying “soon”.

Beykpour, however, did not offer any other detail regarding when the feature would become available for users. However, Paluzzi’s screenshot does suggest that the tech giant would consider The Lightning Network payment transfer technology to allow tips on Bitcoin.

Twitter introduced the Tip Jar feature in May to allow journalists, creators, and non-profits the opportunity to monetise their tweets as tips. Initially, the company allowed users to link their Cash App, Bandcamp, Paypal, Patreon, and Venmo accounts to receive the tips. Now, it seems that Twitter will be adding cryptocurrencies as a new payment option.

Dorsey has long advocated cryptocurrencies. He said in August that Bitcoin would unite a deeply divided US.