Twitter could soon allow users to add Bitcoin, Ethereum addresses to profiles for tips

In July, CEO Jack Dorsey had called Bitcoin a “big part” of its future in conversation with investors and analysts, suggesting its implementation.
Twitter is apparently working on enabling users to add their Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to their profiles to receive cryptocurrency tips. Twitter could use the addition to upgrade the Tip Jar feature it introduced earlier this year.
Twitter is working on allowing users to receive tips on Bitcoin through Tip Jar. In July, CEO Jack Dorsey had called Bitcoin a “big part” of its future in conversation with investors and analysts, suggesting its implementation.
- Twitter turns ‘safety mode’ on, new feature will autoblock accounts for abuse and harmful tweets
- Hashtag Day: Which hashtags have dominated the Twitter conversations in India in first half of 2021? Check here
- ‘Switch to Instagram’: Delhi HC denies urgent hearing to Sanjay Hegde’s plea against suspension of Twitter account
Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile app developer, has found references about the San Francisco-based company adding the feature and posted a tweet with screenshots of the new options.
The first screenshot seems to suggest that Twitter would let users copy the Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to send tips using Tip Jar. The second and third screenshots show the ability to add Ethereum and Bitcoin addresses to user profiles.
Paluzzi also posted a screenshot on his Twitter account that suggests the Tip Jar feature will have Bitcoin support. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s product lead, also seemed to confirm the development by replying to the tweet with a lightning bolt emoji and another comment saying “soon”.
Beykpour, however, did not offer any other detail regarding when the feature would become available for users. However, Paluzzi’s screenshot does suggest that the tech giant would consider The Lightning Network payment transfer technology to allow tips on Bitcoin.
Twitter introduced the Tip Jar feature in May to allow journalists, creators, and non-profits the opportunity to monetise their tweets as tips. Initially, the company allowed users to link their Cash App, Bandcamp, Paypal, Patreon, and Venmo accounts to receive the tips. Now, it seems that Twitter will be adding cryptocurrencies as a new payment option.
Dorsey has long advocated cryptocurrencies. He said in August that Bitcoin would unite a deeply divided US.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.