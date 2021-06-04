Twitter confirms price for subscription service Twitter Blue in India ‘not determined’ yet

Twitter Blue is a service inside the main Twitter app that users will have to pay extra for so that they can access premium features

Twitter Blue: A few days after the price of Twitter’s paid subscription model Twitter Blue for India was revealed on Apple’s App Store, the company has clarified that the price mentioned with the update is not finalised. Twitter Blue is a subscription service from the microblogging site which includes several premium features including an option to “undo” tweets, and the update containing support for this service was released three days ago on the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android-based devices, and it mentioned Twitter Blue as an in-app purchase. While the Android update did not list the price for this in-app purchase, Apple App Store cited the price for Twitter Blue as Rs 269.

On Thursday, Twitter announced the rollout of its new subscription service in Australian and Canadian markets, where the feature will be tested first. Availability in other markets, including India will be governed by the response it receives in the test markets.

Accordingly, a Twitter Spokesperson confirmed to Financial Express Online that the prices for the subscription service has only been determined for these two countries. “We have not determined pricing for markets other than Australia and Canada just yet. We intend to learn from these first two markets, iterate and improve the product as we go along,” the spokesperson said in a statement sent over email.

This essentially means that the price listed for Twitter Blue on Apple App Store is arbitrary (possibly an automated conversion by the App Store) and can be changed when the company decides to launch it in India. This also suggests that the prices of $2.99 for the feature in the US, and that of 2.49 Pounds in the UK were likely arbitrary as well.

Notably, Twitter Blue is a service inside the main Twitter app that users will have to pay extra for so that they can access premium features like ‘Undo Tweet’, which will let users redact a tweet shortly after it has been posted, ‘Bookmark Folder’, using which people will be able to organise their bookmarked tweets in folders, and ‘Reader Mode’ that will let them read long threads in an easier manner.