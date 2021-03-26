  • MORE MARKET STATS

Twitter CEO starts online poll during US Congress hearing; called out by lawmaker

March 26, 2021 5:19 PM

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resorted to tweeting out his frustration while he was getting grilled by US lawmakers during a hearing about misinformation.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey resorted to tweeting out his frustration while he was getting grilled by US lawmakers during a hearing about misinformation. One member of Congress on seeing his reaction on Twitter criticized his ‘multi-tasking’.

Dorsey was being questioned by the US lawmakers along with the CEO of Facebook and Google’s parent Alphabet for almost two hours and their questions varied from ‘do the platform bear responsibility of the Jan 6 US Capitol riots’ to whether they understood the difference between ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. The respondents were asked by the interrogators to answer only in those two words, ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

Frustrated with the questions, Dorsey started a poll on his platform posting just a “?” where users have to vote “yes” or “no”. Democratic Representative Kathleen Rice on noticing the poll enquired which side is winning to which Dorset replied “yes” was. “Your multi-tasking skills are quite impressive.” came her cynic retort.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai were also present as a witness at the joint hearing by Commerce Committee and House Energy. They were quizzed on concerns on social media like harassment, extremism, hate speech and Covid-19 misinformation.

While the Congressmen tried to pin down the tech honchos interrupting them every time they tried to give an explanation to their ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, Dorsey went on liking tweets criticizing aspects of the hearing including the ones that called out for mispronouncing Pichai’s name.

Dorsey’s poll garnered 71, 000 votes until Thursday afternoon.

