Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once served him goat he killed himself

Facebook and Twitter may not be the best of friends in the social media space but that hasn’t stopped the cofounders of the two tech giants from breaking bread and having a boring conversation like us regular folks. On a similar occasion when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met, Zuckerberg served Dorsey goat that he had killed himself, presumably as part of a new year challenge, using a laser gun and knife, Dorsey spilt the beans in an interview.

While it is well-known that, at least, for some time Zuckerberg was killing the animals he was eating himself, it is not clear if he still persists with the practice. But the incident involving Dorsey apparently took place in 2011. Details of the goat-on-the-plate were revealed by Dorsey in an interview with Rolling Stones magazine.

When asked about his most memorable encounter with Zuckerberg was (they are probably like best buds), Dorsey replied, it was the time when he served goat to him in dinner. During an interview, he said that Zuckerberg made goat for him for dinner. Mark killed the goat, he added.

The reply startled the interviewer so much so that it prompted him to ask Dorsey if he saw Zuckerberg killing the animal himself. His reply? A curt “no” with an equally fascinating explanation.

Dorsey said that Zuckerberg killed the goat with a laser gun — hmm, did we miss it or is Facebook going The Boring Company way and making its own laser guns? Dorsey said, no, Mark killed it before. He guessed that Mark kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Later they send it to the butcher.

In case you are confused how the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world, turned into a goat killer, the answer is pretty simple. Every year Zuckerberg picks up a personal challenge that he follows throughout the year. In the past, he has tried visiting all the states in the US and of late he resolved to fix Facebook.

In a personal challenge that Zuckerberg took back in 2011, the Facebook founder was eating only what he killed. In an email to Fortune, he explained, that he struggled for a while about how to implement this but eventually decided that forcing himself to get personally involved and thanked the animals whose lives he takes in order to eat them as it was the best day-to-day way to remind himself to be thankful. So every day, when he can’t eat meat, he is reminded of why not and how lucky he is, and when he did get the chance to eat meat it’s especially good.