Twitter buys Smyte to curb spam, abusive behaviour

In a bid to curb harassment of user on its platform, Twitter said it agreed to buy Smyte, a San Francisco-based technology company that specialises in safety, spam, and security issues. Twitter said it was committed to serving the public conversation and ensuring the conversation on its platform is healthy.

“Smyte’s team, technology and company mission are aligned with our focus on improving the health of conversation on Twitter, and we believe this will be a powerful addition to our ongoing work,” Twitter said in a blog post on Thursday. “We can’t wait until they join our team to help us make changes that will further improve the health of the public conversation,” it added.

Twitter said Smyte’s products will help it address challenges in safety, spam and security more quickly and effectively. “Their review tools and processes will be powerful additions to our own tools and technology that help us keep Twitter safe. We’ll integrate this technology to strengthen our systems and operations in the coming months,” Twitter said.

During the past three years, the Smyte team helped large and small customers alike solve issues with spam, abuse and fraud. “From ensuring safety and security at some of the world’s largest companies to specialised domain expertise, Smyte’s years of experience with these issues brings valuable insight to our team,” Twitter said.