Twitter brings ‘Tip Jar’ in-app payments to India to help creators monetise their content

Anyone on Twitter (all iOS and Android users) can send tips to these accounts through third-party payment services.

After kicking-off the proceedings in the US last month, Twitter is bringing Tip Jar to India. The feature allows users to send and receive support on the platform with money. In order to enable these transactions for users in India, Twitter has added RazorPay, an Indian payment gateway, to its service Tip Jar feature. The payment gateway is an additional payment provider.

For now, the feature rolled out by the company is limited to only a few users on the platform who can turn on Tip Jar to receive tips. The option for this Tip Jar can be easily seen next to their profiles. Some journalists, creators, experts, public figures, and community leaders have been given provision of this as of now. To be sure, the feature is the company’s way of letting creators on its platform to “monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters.”

Twitter Tip Jar: How it works

In order for users to send tips, those who are eligible will have to turn on their Tip Jar. Once this is turned on, an icon next to the Follow button will appear on their Twitter profile page. This will allow people to click on it and make any big or small payments to their accounts with the help of payment providers like Cash App, PayPal, Bandcamp, Patreon, Venmo, and now Razorpay.

“By integrating Razorpay, the service is hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift,” the company said in a blog post. It added that Tip Jar for Indian users will now be available in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil and Marathi.

While the feature is only visible on people’s profiles for iOS users, Android users can also access it within Spaces. To be sure, there are no cuts for Twitter in it while making a payment, the company claimed.

Using Razorpay’s interface, Indian users can make payments via many modes including UPI, net banking, credit and debit cards, wallets and more. “We’re also working to add more payment providers to the feature around the world,” Twitter said.