Twitter Blue subscription service India price revealed: All you need to know

Twitter Blue: Microblogging site Twitter has listed its paid subscription model Twitter Blue on the app stores. This means that soon, this service, which has only been a part of the rumour mill so far, might be launched. In its latest update, which was launched two days ago, the social media platform stated that Twitter Blue was the new feature being included in the app. It said that Twitter Blue was a subscription service that would allow users to customize how they use the app, including being able to use features like ‘undo tweet’, ‘bookmark folders’ and ‘reader mode’.

In India stores, this feature has been listed for a price of Rs 269, while this subscription has been listed for $2.99 (approximately Rs 219) in the US Store, and 2.49 Pounds (approximately Rs 258) in the UK store. These prices have been listed in the Apple App Store, but for Android devices, while Twitter Blue has been mentioned in the in-app purchases, no prices have been mentioned.

Even as the update mentions Twitter Blue, the subscription model has not yet kicked off. However, it is expected to be announced by the platform soon.

While Twitter has remained silent on the update, Twitter Blue and the premium features it includes, it can be guessed that while the undo tweet feature would allow users to recall a tweet within a stipulated time after posting it, the bookmark folder feature would allow users to make folders for the tweets they bookmark in order to make them more organised. This is likely to be similar to the ‘save to collections’ feature that Instagram provides. Meanwhile, the reader mode is meant to make it easier for users to read long threads.

That Twitter was working on the subscription model with premium features had been flagged by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong last month.