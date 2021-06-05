Twitter Blue: All you need to know about Twitter’s first subscription service

On Thursday, the company has officially announced the launch of the service in Australia and Canada.

Twitter Blue: Microblogging site Twitter has brought in a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which would give users access to several premium features. The service is being incorporated within the platform itself and has been listed as an in-app purchase on app stores. The subscription service had first come into limelight when app researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared that Twitter was testing this feature, and she had also listed the features that would be included. A few days ago, the company finally released the update that would provide support for Twitter Blue on app stores, listing the premium features, and on Thursday, the company has officially announced the launch of the service in Australia and Canada.

Here is everything you need to know about Twitter’s subscription service model.