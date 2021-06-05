Twitter Blue: All you need to know about Twitter’s first subscription service

A few days ago, the company finally released the update that would provide support for Twitter Blue on app stores, listing the premium features.
Twitter Blue: Microblogging site Twitter has brought in a subscription service called Twitter Blue, which would give users access to several premium features. The service is being incorporated within the platform itself and has been listed as an in-app purchase on app stores. The subscription service had first come into limelight when app researcher Jane Manchun Wong shared that Twitter was testing this feature, and she had also listed the features that would be included. A few days ago, the company finally released the update that would provide support for Twitter Blue on app stores, listing the premium features, and on Thursday, the company has officially announced the launch of the service in Australia and Canada.
Here is everything you need to know about Twitter’s subscription service model.
- Twitter Blue marks the first subscription-based feature introduced by the microblogging site. It is a key step for the company as it marks its move away from sole reliance on advertisements for revenue, indicating a possibility where the company might at some point in the future even offer a subscription plan that would be ad-free.
- Launch of the service in Australia and Canada is a part of its initial phase where it is hoping to better understand the user feedback. However, it is not yet clear when the service would be made available to the remaining parts of the world.
- While Apple App Store has listed the price of Twitter Blue in its ‘in-app purchases’ section, the company has clarified that at present, only prices for Australian and Canadian markets have been determined. This means that the price of the feature shown on the App Store in India is arbitrary, likely stemming from automatic conversion, and is subject to change.
- Users subscribing to the feature would get the option to edit their tweet once they have posted it. However, for that, users would have to set a customisable timer, which allows them up to 30 seconds to undo a tweet, thread or reply after posting it. Once users ‘undo’ the post, they would be able to edit it and repost. They would also be able to preview what their tweet would look like, allowing them to correct their mistakes easily.
- Twitter Blue users would also get the feature to categorise their bookmarked or saved tweets in folders. This is something like the ‘Save to Collections’ feature on Instagram or Boards on Pinterest.
- Some users had also complained about the issues with reading long threads. In order to solve this issue, Twitter has made Reader Mode a premium feature in this subscription model, so that they are easy to read.
- Apart from this, Twitter is also allowing premium users to change the colour scheme of their app, and also letting them customise the app icon that is visible in the menu on their device.
- The feature has been priced on a monthly basis. In Canada, it has been priced at 3.49 CAD (approximately Rs 210) a month, and in Australia, it would cost 4.49 AUD (about Rs 253) per month.
