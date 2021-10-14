Twitter begins testing downvoting on replies but it is not as cool as it sounds

Twitter has also clarified that this feature is not like a dislike button and would not cause the order of replies to change.

Twitter: Microblogging site Twitter has been bringing in a lot of changes and running a lot of tests to make the platform better in terms of user experience. Over the past few years, Twitter has become a place where abuse and harassment is unfortunately very common, and any difference of opinion is rarely well received by the opposite sides on the platform. Since then, the platform has been trying to gain user insight into making conversations more meaningful and safe. Probably as a part of this, the social media platform had announced in June that it would begin testing the “downvote” feature for replies to a tweet. Now, it seems like the test has finally started rolling out.

On Wednesday, Financial Express Online noted that some accounts are getting the option to downvote on comments, while this is not available on some other accounts, making it clear that the feature is in testing phase.

The experiment allows users to downvote on replies to a tweet, but the downvote is neither made public and nor is it shared with the author of the reply. Several users have shared screenshots of the feature. Along with the small downvote icon below the replies, users can also see a message of clarification from Twitter where the company states that it is testing the ‘downvoting’ feature. The company also assured the users who are getting this feature that the downvotes would neither be made public nor would they be shared with the author, adding that it was an experiment to help Twitter understand what users found relevant to conversations on the platform.

The downvoting bu1tton seems to have made its way to a lot of users worldwide, but it is only a part of the experiment. iOS Twitter users might soon see different icons to upvote or downvote on a reply, but currently, the former does not seem to have been rolled out among the users. The experiment has two parts – one that lets users upvote or downvote on a reply using the arrow icon, and the other that uses the thumbs up or thumbs down icon for the same.

However, Twitter has also clarified that this feature is not like a dislike button and would not cause the order of replies to change. This seems to be true as no effect of downvoting has been seen on conversations yet.

It is important to note here that Twitter has said that the feature is being rolled out for research purposes, which means that it might never see the light of day as far as official releases are concerned.